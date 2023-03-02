Clinton Frank Paul, 77 years of age, of Fairbury, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 22, 1945 in Auburn, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the First Christian Church, 2625 “H” street in Fairbury, Nebraska with Pastor Darlene Novotny officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Fairbury VFW and the Nebraska Army Funeral Honors Guard. Memorials contributions are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements