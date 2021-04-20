Cloey Lopez Apr 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cloey LopezJune 17, 1948 – February 25, 2021 Tags Cloey Lopez Watch Now: Related Video Walter Mondale remembered JPL, NASA hold briefing on Mars helicopter flight AP JPL, NASA hold briefing on Mars helicopter flight AP Top Stories April 19 AP AP Top Stories April 19 Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die AP Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story