Colleen Siebe

Colleen M. (Gronenthal) Siebe, 62 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022 surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. Colleen was the daughter of Leander and Angie Gronenthal. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1978 and spent many of her working years in manufacturing, working at American Tool, and Husqvarna. Prior to manufacturing, she ran an in-home daycare and worked at BSDC. Colleen married Dallas Hanshaw and together they had 2 children, Nicole and Justin. They later divorced and she married Greg Siebe in 2000; they were together for a total of 32 years. Colleen had a love for animals. Her dogs, Max and Oscar, were her comfort companions and followed her everywhere she went. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Colleen rarely missed a ballgame or wrestling match. She also enjoyed Husker football, Christmas, fishing, and entertaining family and friends. Colleen had the kindest heart and made a friend everywhere she went.