Colton T. Snook

Colton Thaine Snook, 31, of Beatrice, joined his heavenly father Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born December 6, 1989 in Grand Island at St. Francis Hospital. Colton graduated from Fairbury High School and Southeast Community College - Lincoln, with an associate degree in computer aided drafting design. He worked for Nebraska Department of Transportation in Lincoln, on traffic design. Colton loved music, was an amazing songwriter and was lead guitar for Monsters at Bay of Fairbury. Most of all, he was a loving fiance to Tianna Bradley and doting father to their kids Jaron, Lachlan and Emma.

Colton is survived by his fiance Tianna Bradley and their kids Jaron, Lachlan and Emma Snook of Beatrice; parents Jade and Becky Meredith of Fairbury and Kevin and Christine Snook of Bellevue and their son Joshua Snook; mother-in-law Carol Bradley of Beatrice; siblings Tabitha and Travis Smith and their kids Brody, Kaeleigh and Koby Kroll and Leah Smith of Fairbury and Lincoln, Brian and Amanda Snook and their kids Daxton, Jace and Wesley Snook of Fairbury, Brandon Snook of Fairbury; grandparents Jan and Dennis Meredith of Hubbell, Sharry and Virgil Anderson, Clarence Bradley and Elmer Mencl, all of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by father-in-law Dave Bradley; grandparents Duane (Tooley) Juhl, Sue Meredith, Leonard and Ruth Seibolt, Carolyn Bradley and Edith Mencl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his parent's place of residence. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Beatrice.