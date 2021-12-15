Connie M. Lantz, 66, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born August 4, 1955 in Oakley, KS. Connie attended school in Gettysburg, SD. She lived in Gettysburg working as a waitress, there she met Robert L. Lantz, Sr. and they were married on September 25, 1973. They moved to Beatrice in 1979. She was a member of Christ Community Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed cleaning, sewing, fishing, camping and boating and collecting anything pig related. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Tammie Janzen, Michcal Lantz and significant other Sara McLaughlin, James (Sherry) Lantz, YaVonne Lantz and significant other Andrew Pinney, all of Beatrice, Ronald (Andrea) Lantz of Fairbury; grandchildren, Michala Janzen, Cassie Janzen, Quintin Lantz, Paige Lantz, Sierra Lantz, Conner Lantz, Bradon Lantz, Isabella Pinney, Lily Pinney, Tristyn Pinney, Austin Pinney, David Lantz, Brody Lantz, Makena Lantz, Ronald Lantz, Jr., and Cara Lantz; brothers, Donnie Maas of Madison, SD and Mark Maas of Aberdeen, SD; sisters-in-law, Sandy Maas of York and Terrie Maas of Beatrice; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, Sr.; mother, Lavonne Maas; father, Clarence Maas; son and daughter-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Vicki Lantz; grandson, Bryce McLaughlin; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Jim Swanson; brothers, Ronnie, John and Larry Maas; infant sister, Effie Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the church. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.