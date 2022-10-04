Connie Riensche

Connie Jean (Root) Riensche

Connie Jean (Root) Riensche, 76 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Pawnee City to James “Jack” and LaVonne (Fox) Root. Connie married Don Leseberg on September 17, 1966 and they later divorced. She married Donald “Wrenchy” Riensche on July 14, 1990. Connie was a cosmetologist most of her life. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Antique Tractor Club. Connie's life revolved around family and friends, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them and attend her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed gardening, bird and squirrel watching and her cats and chickens.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Angel Cookus and husband Jimmy of Wymore; son, Chad Leseberg and wife Carrie of Beatrice; step-son, Alan Riensche and wife Janet of Blue Springs; step-daughter, Vicki Sorensen and husband Tom of Crete; son-in-law, David Lytle of Wymore; grandchildren, Chelsea Guiffre and husband Justin, Colton Lytle, Jaxon Lytle, Austin Cookus and wife Angel, Jordan Cookus, Ashley Anderson, Whitney Leseberg, Tyler Sasse and husband Elliot, Collin Leseberg, Ryan Riensche, Sean Riensche, Tara Rains and husband Nathan, Eric Thornburg and wife Amber, Macy Lenertz and husband Evan, Brooke Sorensen, Bailey Sorensen; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Root of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Geneva Cramer of Beatrice, Darlene Schuerman and husband Wayne of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Ron Voter of Washington, KS; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Wrenchy” Riensche on July 24, 2018; daughter, Cheri Lytle; grandchildren, Jake Cookus, Justin Ankersen; great-grandson, Lennox Reign Bivens; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Voter and Sharon Root.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church chapel. Per Connie's wishes, closed casket visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.