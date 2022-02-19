Conrad Lawrence

Conrad Edward Lawrence, 82, of Henderson, NV passed away peacefully in his Henderson home on February 16, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born May 6, 1939, in St. Joseph, MO and was adopted on May 13th, 1939 by Ernest and Fern Lawrence of rural Diller. He was a 1957 graduate of Diller Rural High School, served four years in the U.S. Air Force, worked for both IBM and ITT Technical College in addition to serving as a pastor/teacher.