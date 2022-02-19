Conrad Lawrence

Conrad Edward Lawrence
Conrad Edward Lawrence, 82, of Henderson, NV passed away peacefully in his Henderson home on February 16, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born May 6, 1939, in St. Joseph, MO and was adopted on May 13th, 1939 by Ernest and Fern Lawrence of rural Diller. He was a 1957 graduate of Diller Rural High School, served four years in the U.S. Air Force, worked for both IBM and ITT Technical College in addition to serving as a pastor/teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Schnuelle) Lawrence of Henderson; daughter Brenda and husband John of Corona, CA; grandchildren Matthew Unruh of Corona, CA, Preston, Drake and Alexis Lawrence-Hutchison of Nebraska, Jacob Lawrence-Hutchison of southern California, Ashlie Lawrence of Tennessee and two great-grandchildren; brother & sister-in law, John & Elaine Patras of Omaha; sister-in-law, Joyce Neumann of DeWitt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest & Fern Lawrence; sons, James & Patrick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Willard & Arlene Nippert, Charlie & Verneal Barber, Richard & Jean Schnuelle, Herman Neumann; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Christian Church, 1100 Buchanan Boulevard, Boulder City, NV 89005, on Saturday, February 26 at 10 a.m.