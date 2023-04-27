Cora Everly Church, infant daughter of Jason and Kylie Church, passed away in her parents loving arms at Children's Hospital in Omaha, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Cora was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. At 7 months old, Cora enjoyed listening to music and books, cuddling with soft toys, riding in her stroller, taking baths, and being held close by her parents and family. She was baptized as a child of God on April 13th, 2023. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Children's NICU who provided Cora and her entire family with incredible care.