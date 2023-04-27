Cora Everly Church
Cora Everly Church, infant daughter of Jason and Kylie Church, passed away in her parents loving arms at Children's Hospital in Omaha, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Cora was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. At 7 months old, Cora enjoyed listening to music and books, cuddling with soft toys, riding in her stroller, taking baths, and being held close by her parents and family. She was baptized as a child of God on April 13th, 2023. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Children's NICU who provided Cora and her entire family with incredible care.
In addition to her parents, Cora is survived by her brother Cade, grandparents, John and Marcia Busboom of Pickrell, Allen and Cheryl Church of Cortland, great grandparents Doris Church of Beatrice, Ron and Betty Leners of Beatrice, Thees and Irene Busboom of Beatrice, and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Robert and Gladys Norton, and Larry Church.
Visitation will be on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, Hickman Chapel in Hickman, NE.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com