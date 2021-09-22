 Skip to main content
Correena "Cori" Dee Ewald
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska with the funeral home in charge. Sign Cori's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

