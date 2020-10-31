Courtney Knepp

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor and Pastor Paul Coen officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatrice Mennonite Church's Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A guestbook for signatures will be available one hour at the church prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation.