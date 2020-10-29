Courtney Lynn Knepp

Courtney Lynn Knepp, 20, of Beatrice left this world unexpectedly on October 24, 2020. She was born on August 24, 2000 in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 2019. While in high school, she was a member of the Color Guard and swim team. She attended Beatrice Mennonite Church. Courtney loved swimming and being at the pool, The Divergent Series, Harry Potter, The Lion King movie, guitars, music, and gum. She had a heart for animals of all kinds. She loved to laugh and enjoyed being around family and friends as well as listening to her favorite band Panic at the Disco.

Survivors include her parents, Jennifer Sandersfeld and Marie Migliaccio of Beatrice; biological parents, Jeff and Susan Knepp of Grand Island; twin brother, Cameron Knepp (Chloey Fry) of Beatrice; biological sisters, Kayce (James) Richardson of Lincoln, Shelby Schildhauer of North Platte; boyfriend, Jayden Maguire; grandfather, Robert G. Sandersfeld; aunts, Megan Moslander and Donna Heusinkvelt; uncles, Gene (Jackie) Sandersfeld, Rob (Peg) Sandersfeld, Bill (Charlotte) Moslander, Brad (Kristi) Moslander, Danny (LaVonna) Moslander; cousins, Hannah Sandersfeld, Jordan Withers, Braxton Withers, Melissa (Scott) Oates, Cody Moslander, Lucas Moslander, Chrystal (Eric) Wallman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Marcia Moslander, and Mary Lou Stanek

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor and Pastor Paul Coen officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatrice Mennonite Church's Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the service. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A guestbook for signatures will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour at the church prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.