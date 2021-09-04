Crystal Ann Rossow

Crystal Ann Koenig Rossow, age 58, of Coon Rapids, MN passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1963, at the former Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice, to Paul R. Koenig and Minnie G. (Forden) Koenig. She grew up on a farm near Beatrice (Ellis area). She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine on May 5, 1963. Her sponsors were Ms. Bernice Pfingsten and Mrs. Alyce Wallman. She attended Sunday School and parochial school at Zion, through the 7th Grade. She was confirmed in the 8th grade at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine, by Pastor Thomas Hepting, with the class of 1977. She transferred to Beatrice Junior High School to complete the 7th, 8th and 9th grades. She was then enrolled and graduated at Beatrice Senior High School in 1981. During this time, she was continuously enrolled in the knowledge of music and liturgical worship, (having taken organ lessons starting at age 15), which she credited to her parents for bringing her up in the Church. She enrolled at Concordia College (now university) after high school. Dr. Rossow earned her B.M. in Sacred Music and Piano Pedagogy from Concordia, Seward, in 1986, studying with Dr. Charles W. Ore. Her M.M. in Organ Performance and Choral Conducting is from the University of South Dakota. She graduated in May, 2000 with her D.M.A. (Doctor of Musical Arts) in Organ Performance and Music History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Prior to her passing, Doctor Rossow, her husband, Dana, and their children, Erika, Aaron, Johanna and husband, Darius continued to reside at Coon Rapids, MN. Prior to her passing, she was still doing what she loved and that was playing the organ to God's glory, at St. John Lutheran Church, Corcoran, MN.