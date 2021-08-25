 Skip to main content
Crystal Rossow
Crystal Rossow

Crystal Rossow

Crystal Ann Koenig Rossow

Crystal Ann Koenig Rossow, 58, Coon Rapids, MN passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born April 28, 1963, in Beatrice to Paul and Minnie G. Koenig.

Funeral services Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. and final service on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Maple Grove/Corcoran, MN. Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.

