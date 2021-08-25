Crystal Rossow

Crystal Ann Koenig Rossow
Crystal Ann Koenig Rossow, 58, Coon Rapids, MN passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born April 28, 1963, in Beatrice to Paul and Minnie G. Koenig.
Funeral services Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. and final service on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Maple Grove/Corcoran, MN. Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.