Curtis T. Huttenmaier was taken to his heavenly home on August 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. His fight, will to live, and positivity was inspirational to everyone who knew him. Curtis was born on August 9, 1985 to Gary and Shirley (Meints) Huttenmaier in Beatrice.

Curtis was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 2003 and joined the U.S. Marines from 2003 to 2007 having served two tours in Iraq. Curtis was united in marriage to Jenna Grace Gronewold at the American Lutheran Church in Adams on March 16, 2013 and they were blessed with a son, Calvin, on February 20, 2020. Curtis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He worked for USCIS as an Immigration Services office. Curtis enjoyed golf, Husker football, traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his son and loved ones. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, infectious smile, generous heart, and infallible strength.