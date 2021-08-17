Curtis T. Huttenmaier
Curtis T. Huttenmaier was taken to his heavenly home on August 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. His fight, will to live, and positivity was inspirational to everyone who knew him. Curtis was born on August 9, 1985 to Gary and Shirley (Meints) Huttenmaier in Beatrice.
Curtis was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 2003 and joined the U.S. Marines from 2003 to 2007 having served two tours in Iraq. Curtis was united in marriage to Jenna Grace Gronewold at the American Lutheran Church in Adams on March 16, 2013 and they were blessed with a son, Calvin, on February 20, 2020. Curtis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He worked for USCIS as an Immigration Services office. Curtis enjoyed golf, Husker football, traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his son and loved ones. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, infectious smile, generous heart, and infallible strength.
Leaving to mourn him are his wife Jenna Huttenmaier and son Calvin, parents Gary and Shirley Huttenmaier, brothers Jeremy, Adam and Paul Huttenmaier, parents-in-law Diane and Larry Pope, Scott Gronewold and Pamela Vitt, brothers-in-law Jonathan (Emily) Gronewold and Joel (Jocelyn) Gronewold and nephew, Weylan, grandmothers Grace Huttenmaier, Emma Meints and grandmother-in-law Charlotte Gronewold as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by grandfathers Elmer Huttenmaier and Ernest Meints, grandfathers-in-law, Roger Gronewold and Arthur Zimmerman and grandmother-in-law Evelyn Zimmerman, and two uncles Dennis and Terry Meints.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated and the destination for the memorials will be determined at a later date, most likely a veterans or cancer based organization. lincolnfh.com