Cynthia Bartlett

Cynthia “Cindy” Jo Bartlett

Cynthia “Cindy” Jo (Scherling) Bartlett, 66 years of age, of Diller passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on September 17, 1955 in Beatrice to Arnold and Elaine (Bergmeier) Scherling. Cindy graduated from Diller High School in 1973 and earned her associate degree in the LPN program at Southeast Community College of Nursing. She worked four years at Beatrice Community Hospital on the Surgical/OB floor, twenty-two years in Family Practice at the Beatrice Medical Center and Community Medical Center and the last twenty years at the Beatrice Women's Clinic, retiring due to health in 2019. Cindy married Keith Bartlett on May 20, 1978 and to this union a son, Colby was born. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller serving as past Sunday School Teacher and Youth Group Sponsor. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, writing poetry, bird watching, crafting and riding bicycles.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Colby of Salida, CO; brother, Rod Scherling (Mary) of Beatrice; sister, Joyce Carpenter (Tom) of Diller; brother-in-law, Arvid Bartlett of Winter Park, CO; nieces and nephews, Dee Bartlett (Sheryl) of Tabernash, CO, Josh Carpenter (Traci) of Odell, Jon Carpenter (Sierra) of Azle, TX, Wade Scherling (Kylie) of Beatrice; and great-nieces and nephews, Remi and Reagan Carpenter, Randilyn and Adelaine Carpenter and Elyse and Eli Scherling. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Randy Scherling; and niece, Andrea Scherling.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. A register book will be available on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.