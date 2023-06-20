Cynthia A. “Cindy” Hogan, 63, of Beatrice, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on August 10, 1959 in Casper, Wyoming, the daughter of Tom and Penny (Edwards) Burley. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1977 and attended Casper College majoring in theatre. She worked as an Administrative Professional for the court systems in Wyoming and Nebraska. At the time of her death, she was working for the Clerk of District Court of Gage County, Nebraska in Beatrice. She loved being around her family and friends and cherished her trips to the warmer climates of Arizona and Puerto Vallarta. Cindy had so much fun serving as a Job's Daughters guardian, and as a member of Eastern Star in Wyoming. She was also a member of the Beatrice Community Players, where she enjoyed being cast in comedy plays like Fools and The Game is Afoot, with her best friend Char. She will always be remembered for her dramatic flair and ability to make people smile.