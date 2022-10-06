 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia Clarke

Cynthia “Cindy” Clarke

Cynthia “Cindy” Clarke, 63, passed away on September 27, 2022 when her battle with cancer came to an end.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Frank Clarke; son, Frankie Clarke; granddaughter, Reese Clarke; sisters, Donna Heusinkvelt and Shelia Palmer; brother, Lewis (Linda) Buresh; parents-in-law Sonny and Marriane Clarke; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Elsie Henry, stepfather Don Henry, father Joe Buresh, brothers John Buresh and Steve Buresh and sister Tiffany Henry.

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Chautauqua City Park, Tabernacle, we will have a formal service beginning at 1p.m. followed by a celebration of life. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with designation at a later date. Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com

