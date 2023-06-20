Cynthia Joan Linsenmeyer

Cynthia Joan Linsenmeyer was born on October 10, 1958, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Donald and Joan Linsenmeyer, and passed away on June 16, 2023. A lifelong resident of Nebraska, Cynthia spent the majority of her 64 years in Blue Springs, with some time in Omaha. She was a devoted member of the Blue Springs United Methodist Church.

Cynthia graduated from Wymore Southern High School in 1976. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and then graduated from Immanuel Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1979. Following graduation, she was employed at Immanuel Hospital until returning to Blue Springs. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, playing cards, gardening, and volunteering. Her love for her family, church, and helping others was an inspiration to her. Cynthia found strength and companionship in her family and friends. As it says in Proverbs 31:25-26, "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come."

Cynthia is survived by her sister, Becky Beekman (Tom) of Farwell, TX. A niece, Amanda (Chris) Bernal of Texico, NM and nephew Nick (Taylor) Beekman of Blue Springs, NE. Great nieces and nephews, Destiny, Nalani, Derrick, Rebecca, Patrick and Blakely and five great great nieces and nephews. Her Aunt Joan (Lyle) Bernhardt of Beatrice, NE and other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Joan Linsenmeyer, her grandparents, George and Mildred Linsenmeyer and Marlow and Helen Pearl.

There will be a graveside service at a later date at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore in charge. In honor of Cynthia Linsenmeyer's memory, we encourage you to share your stories, memories, and photographs on her memorial page at www.ghchapel.com, so that her legacy of love, generosity, and thoughtfulness may live on.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.