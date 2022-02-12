Dale Friesen

Dale L. Friesen

Dale L. Friesen, 78 years of age, of DeWitt passed away at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln Thursday evening, February 10, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1943 in Colorado Springs, CO to Reuben and Lola (Cheesman) Friesen. He was a graduate of Beatrice High School and received an associate degree from Southeast Community College in Milford. Dale and Sharyl Koch were married on June 27, 1965 and they moved to DeWitt in 1976. He had been employed at Petersen Manufacturing in DeWitt for 27 years, Tire and Lube Department at WalMart in Beatrice for 10 years and had delivered newspapers for many years. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, and the BARE Train Club. Dale enjoyed model railroading, train watching, making pizza and chicken fried steak, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sharyl; sons Scott Friesen of DeWitt, Brian (Tammy) Friesen of Beatrice, Michael (Jamie) Friesen of DeWitt and Matthew (Meighen) Friesen of Bellevue; 8 grandchildren Joshua, Kirsten and David, Michael Jr., Alec, Aden, Amelia and Trisha; 4 great-grandchildren Serenity, Gracelynn, Malakai and Elijah; and brother Robert (Lorrie) Friesen of Lewellen. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Beth Ann, sister-in-law Sandie Friesen, and nephew Tyler Friesen.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will be Livestreamed at the church YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKSmMxhm84H6fOXelCeyotA. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church. A memorial had been established to the Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts (BARE) with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dale's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.