Dale J. Scheideler, age 91 was a lifetime resident of Wymore who passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Dale was born to Herbert and Josephine (Hoefling) Scheideler on February 22, 1929. Dale graduated from Wymore High School in 1947. He married Norma (Roberts) on June 19, 1951. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021. They were blessed with five children: John Dale, Robert Scott, Mary Jo, Michael Dean and Susan Ann. Dale served in the Army in the Korean War. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as a depot agent for twenty years mostly in Daykin and Western. He later worked twenty years for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Wymore. Dale was a cradle Catholic and member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore. He was a member of the American Legion Post #25 and the American Postal Workers Union. Dale enjoyed Nebraska football, travels to California and Nevada, bus travels, but most of all spending time with his family and going to many activities and sporting events. Their family and church meant so much to him.