Dale W. Siems

Dale W. “Bill” Siems

Dale W. “Bill” Siems, age 84 of Beatrice died Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born October 22, 1936 in Beatrice to Willis and Beatrice (Lancaster) Siems. Dale graduated from Cortland High School in 1954 and from Nebraska Vocational Technical School in May of 1962. On November 2, 1962, he married Linda Ann Hall. Dale worked for Judd Brothers Construction, Store Kraft Manufacturing and Beatrice State Developmental Center.

Dale is survived by his wife Linda Siems of Beatrice; children Nancy (Danny) Hernandez, Houston TX, William Siems, Lincoln, Carla (Bob) Roland, Beatrice; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren;

siblings Joyce Lienemann, Ruth Siems, Wayne (Linda) Siems and Robert (Nancy) Siems. He was preceded in death by his parents Willis & Beatrice Siems; brother-in-law Willie Lienemann; and brother Roger Siems.

No public service due to Covid. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later time.