Daniel D. Swett, 62 of Endicott, passed away April 2, 2020 in Lincoln at Bryan Health East. He was born September 21, 1957 to Don Dee & Marilyn (Grone) Swett in Fairbury.

There will be public viewing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Private family services will be held due to current health concerns. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com