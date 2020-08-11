× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Dee Swett

Daniel Dee Swett was born to Dee and Marilyn (Grone) Swett September 21, 1957 in Fairbury. He passed away suddenly April 2, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Survivors include significant other Donna Sullivan, son Christopher (Michelle) Swett, daughters Betsy Mick and Jenny (Michael) Newman, grandchildren Donovan, Julie, Leigha, Makira and Jilliyah, mother Marilyn Swett, brother Dennis Swett, sisters Gayle Farber, Kay Schultz, Shari Swett and Michelle Doeschot, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Jill and dad Dee Swett.

Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, August 15 with fellowship to follow until 7:00 at the VFW in Fairbury. Face masks are recommended. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of services.

