Daniel Kent Cripe

Daniel Kent Cripe, age 67, of Chandler, AZ, passed away peacefully at Chandler Regional Medical Center surrounded loved ones on April 21st, 2023.

Dan was born on January 31st, 1956 to Kenneth and Marjorie (Herman) Cripe in Beatrice, NE. After graduating from Ruskin High School in 1974, he spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Gage County Sheriff's Office and then became the owner of 3 Godfather's Pizzas.

On June 10th, 1978, Dan married Cheryl Lee Rossell, and in 1987, Dan and Cheryl had their only child, Joshua Daniel Cripe. In 2007, Dan and Cheryl moved to Chandler, AZ to be closer to family. Dan worked for Chandler Regional Hospital from 2007 until his passing.

Dan Cripe was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marjorie (Herman) Cripe. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Rossell) Cripe, son, Joshua Cripe and his fiancée Kayla Gebhardt, and siblings John (Judy) Cripe and Nancy (Mike) Henderson. He is also survived by one niece, Merri (Scott) Chappell and three nephews: Michael (Andrea) Henderson, Matthew (Jill) Henderson, and Mitchell Henderson.

His memorial service will be held in Gilbert, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.