Daniel N. Nissly, 68, of Beatrice, loving spouse and father, died Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on March 31, 1952, at Des Moines, IA, and graduated from Central Dallas High School in Minburn, IA, in 1970. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. On April 26, 1980, Dan married Rachel (Shelly) Shepherd and they were blessed with one son, Jacob. Dan loved all sports and played basketball and baseball for the Central Dallas High School Cyclones. He had a passion for music and began taking drum lessons at the age of nine. After Dan left college, he spent the next ten years playing drums and traveling the Midwest with rock bands. As a member of the Pelican Peace and Sky Dancer bands, one of his proudest moments was being inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2004 and 2008, respectively. After leaving the music scene, Dan spent the following 36 years working as a career agent for Farm Bureau Financial Services from 1981 through 2017. He began his career in Nebraska and relocated to the Des Moines, Iowa area in 1987. He was the recipient of the All American, Royal Court, Pacesetters and Million Dollar Round Table awards. Dan loved his work and took pride in doing correct thing for his clients. He was well known for his quick wit and his easy-going nature.