Daniel N. Nissly

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst, Celebrant. A Scriptural Rosary will be held prior to Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Masks are preferred at the church. Inurnment of the cremains will be at approximately 12 noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Steele City Cemetery of Steele City. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.