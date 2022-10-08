Daniel Sears

Daniel J. Sears, 61, of Sterling, passed away October 5, 2022. He was the youngest of nine children born to Charles and Marie (Conradt) Sears on July 25, 1961. He was married on June 11, 1988 to Sarah Lade.

Dan is survived by his wife Sarah, sons, Shane Sears and wife Tonya (Daniels) and their daughter Aurora, Franklin Boyer Sears and wife Lacee (Neemeyer) and their children Grace, Sophia, Charlie and Benjamin and Richard Sears and wife Diana (DuBois), sisters and spouses Lois (Ken) Rosenthal, Pat (Mike DeVine) Lipps, Jan (Jordon) Pettus, Rita (Bobby) Logan, Charlotte (Greg) Bowen, Marilyn (Eldon) Mannschreck, Liz (Tim) Fox and brother and spouse Tom (Bev) Sears and many nieces and nephews and numerous brothers and sisters in law and friends.