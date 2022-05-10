Daniel Wiedel

Daniel A. Wiedel

Daniel A. Wiedel, 60, of Beatrice died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on December 18, 1961 in Alma to Gerald and Rita Wiedel. He graduated from Orleans High School in 1980 and attended McCook Community College. He graduated from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, PA and received his master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On May 26, 2006, he married Krista Knowles Byrne in Beatrice and they were blessed with a daughter. He was a teacher at Wilber-Clatonia High School for 24 years. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and St. Mary's Catholic Church of Wymore. Dan was also a member of Homestead Harmonizers and volunteered with Beatrice Community Players. Dan enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, going to the lake and browsing at thrift shops and garage sales. He was continuously occupied working and improving their rental properties.

Survivors include his wife, Krista Wiedel of Beatrice; daughter, Cecily Wiedel of Beatrice; step-son, Kelly Byrne of Beatrice; step-daughter, Shannon Byrne of Beatrice; mother, Rita Wiedel of Alma; brothers, Father Thomas Wiedel of Manley and William (Denise) Wiedel of Orleans; parents-in-law, Phil and Judi Knowles of Beatrice; brother-in-law, David (Heather) Knowles of Centralia, IL; nieces and nephews, Megan (Terry) Sutton, Brandon (Katie) Wiedel, Brooke (Jesse) Langley, Jordon (Cheyenne) Wiedel, Elijah Wiedel, Christian Wiedel, Hannah Wiedel, Collin Wiedel, and Griffin Knowles; great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Gerald A. Wiedel; brother Bradley Wiedel.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Thomas Wiedel celebrant. Inurnment of the cremains will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday prior to mass at the church. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but Daniel's book will be available for signatures at Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday May 24, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Homestead Harmonizers and Beatrice Community Players. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.