Danny (Gunner) R. Stewart

Danny (Gunner) R. Stewart passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after a brief but hard-fought battle with pulmonary illness. Danny was born on October 22, 1953, in Beatrice, Nebraska. He spent his lifetime loving his family, friends and music. His quick-witted sense of humor always had people laughing and his kind heart was always ready to help those in need. Together, Danny and his beloved wife Connie raised two daughters, Dannielle & Kathryn, in Valley, Nebraska. For more than 45 years Danny worked in screen printing and large format graphics. In retirement, Danny and Connie fulfilled their dream of being closer to their girls and grandkids by moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2020.

The family kindly requests NO flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Memorial Fund (soon to be established) are welcomed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 115 W. Meigs Street, Valley, Nebraska 68064. Donuts and coffee from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catered lunch, music and stories. Danny was preceded in death by his beloved parents, William Hines Stewart and Edna Mae Barnts Stewart. He is survived by his true love Connie Stewart, daughter Dannielle Stewart and her son Abraham Elahmadi, daughter Kathryn Wiles and her husband Eric and their children Elizabeth and Eric Jr, his brother John Stewart of Arizona, brother Jerry Caffey and his wife Mary of Valley, NE, brother Bill Stewart and his wife Elaine of Lincoln, NE and his sister Ruth Narancic and her husband George Narancic and many nieces, nephews whom he loved.