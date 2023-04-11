Darlene Balderson, 89

Darlene Jean (Roelfs) Balderson, 89, of Diller, died on April 7, 2023 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born on January 1, 1934 on the farm north of Diller to Roy and Gertrude (Krebs) Roelfs, the last of six children. She graduated from Diller High School in 1950, attended Doane College and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Darlene taught school for 26 years finishing her career at Diller Elementary School. On June 3, 1956, she married Norman L. Balderson at Diller after he returned from the Korean War. They moved to Fair Oaks, CA and were blessed with three children. In 1966 they moved back to the Diller/Odell area. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Diller and enjoyed gardening, reading, doing puzzles, flying with Norm, water sports, family pets and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Norm Balderson of Diller; two sons, Randall (Rhonda) Balderson of Graham, TX and Mikel (Rhonda) Balderson of Odell; one daughter, Kathleen Bybee of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Erica Balderson, Nicole (Dave) Byrnes, Kristen Balderson, Bryce (Stephanie) Balderson, and Tyler Bybee; three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Amilia, and Charlotte Balderson; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Robert Bybee; grandson, Ryan Bybee; granddaughter, Krystine Bybee; brothers, Leonard (Maxine), Ervin (Marie), Don (June) and Glenn (Meredeth) Roelfs; sister, Della (Fred) Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Delmar Wiemers officiating. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. Closed casket visitation at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until 8:00 P.M. The casket will be open one hour before the service on Thursday. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.