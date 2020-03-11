Darlene Day

Darlene Jeannette (Packer) Day, 90, passed away on March 6, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Darlene was born on March 9, 1929 in Beatrice, Nebraska. Her parents, John and Etta May (Pelton) Packer were living in Pickerell, Nebraska on a farm without electricity. She went to school in a one-room schoolhouse in primary school. She graduated valedictorian from Holmesville High in 1947 and was awarded a scholarship to State Teachers' College. The family then moved to town and left farming. Darlene worked a variety of jobs including the local newspaper, a doctor's office and then the Beatrice Public Utility Company. It was during her employment there that she met her future husband, Donald Earl Day. Don was home on leave from the Navy when his father, who also worked at the utility company, introduced him to Darlene. Don asked her to dinner that same night and they immediately made a connection. Darlene faced a difficult decision, to stay in Beatrice with her family or join Don in San Diego after he was discharged from the Navy. She sought and received her family's blessing and made the big move to California. They were married on November 26, 1952 at All Saints' Episcopal Church.