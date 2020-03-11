Darlene Day

Darlene Jeannette Day
Darlene Jeannette (Packer) Day, 90, passed away on March 6, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Darlene was born on March 9, 1929 in Beatrice, Nebraska. Her parents, John and Etta May (Pelton) Packer were living in Pickerell, Nebraska on a farm without electricity. She went to school in a one-room schoolhouse in primary school. She graduated valedictorian from Holmesville High in 1947 and was awarded a scholarship to State Teachers' College. The family then moved to town and left farming. Darlene worked a variety of jobs including the local newspaper, a doctor's office and then the Beatrice Public Utility Company. It was during her employment there that she met her future husband, Donald Earl Day. Don was home on leave from the Navy when his father, who also worked at the utility company, introduced him to Darlene. Don asked her to dinner that same night and they immediately made a connection. Darlene faced a difficult decision, to stay in Beatrice with her family or join Don in San Diego after he was discharged from the Navy. She sought and received her family's blessing and made the big move to California. They were married on November 26, 1952 at All Saints' Episcopal Church.
Darlene began working at a bank and continued to do so after the birth of their daughter, Sandra Lynn, in 1954. In 1956 she decided to stop working and devote herself to caring for her family which grew when their daughter, Kathleen Ann, was born in 1958. The growing-up years of the girls was marked by a series of after-school activities at the local recreation centers, music lessons and family camping trips. And, of course, frequent trips back home to Nebraska to see family. During this time and throughout her life, Darlene was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She loved doing a variety of stitchery techniques. She was an excellent cook and baker; the family favorite being her homemade pies. Darlene volunteered as a Pink Lady at Grossmont Hospital for 10 years prior to Don's retirement. Retirement meant travel to Darlene and Don. Eventually they visited every state save one. They took cruises, trips abroad and enjoyed RVing. They had many friends including some with whom they traveled. And, of course, there were visits to Nebraska.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy May, and her brother, Donald James. She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Donald, her two daughters, her two grandchildren, James Dylan Moriarty and Maeve Marie Moriarty and her two great-grandchildren, Madilynn Amara Moriarty and James Declan Moriarty. She was especially close to Ron and Linda Cullison and their family who reside in the Beatrice area.
Although she lived in California the rest of her adult life, Darlene remained a Nebraska girl in her heart and she is buried at Blue Springs Cemetery in Beatrice, Nebraska with her family.