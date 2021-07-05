Darlene Graf

Darlene “Jeanette” Graf, age 90 passed away at the CountryHouse Residence in Lincoln on July 3, 2021. She was born on a farm near Union Center School east of Blue Springs on August 6, 1930 to DeLysle and Bertha (Bowles) Meyers. She attended elementary school in Barneston, 7th and 8th grade in Pickrell, and completed 9th grade at Beatrice High School after her family moved to Holmesville to farm. She worked as a telephone operator after high school. In August of 1947, she was united in marriage to Roy Jones. To this union, two daughters were born: Brenda and Connie. They lived in Pawnee City until Roy’s death. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Beatrice State Developmental Center where she began correspondence with Marvin Graf. He returned from the Korean War, and they were married 12 days after they saw each other for the first time. Their union of 62 years produced two children: Marlene and Karla. Jeanette worked for BSDC for many years as an operator, caregiver, and pharmacy technician. She also worked as a welder at Dempsters, a seamstress at Formfit, and helped Marvin recycle lumber for his remodel projects. She and Marvin owned D & M Motel, and she managed it for 8 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, oil painting, playing cards, dancing, baking, and making candy. She and Marvin were active members of the Wymore Church of Christ where they cleaned for many years.
Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Brenda Johnson of Tyler, TX, Connie Jones of Lincoln, Marlene Foote and husband Brian of Naples, FL, and Karla Zito and husband Robert of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roy Jones and Marvin Graf; and brother, DeLysle “DK” Meyers, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer’s Association and the Countryhouse Residence on 25th in Lincoln with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanette’s online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.