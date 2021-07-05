Darlene Graf

Darlene “Jeanette” Graf, age 90 passed away at the CountryHouse Residence in Lincoln on July 3, 2021. She was born on a farm near Union Center School east of Blue Springs on August 6, 1930 to DeLysle and Bertha (Bowles) Meyers. She attended elementary school in Barneston, 7th and 8th grade in Pickrell, and completed 9th grade at Beatrice High School after her family moved to Holmesville to farm. She worked as a telephone operator after high school. In August of 1947, she was united in marriage to Roy Jones. To this union, two daughters were born: Brenda and Connie. They lived in Pawnee City until Roy’s death. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Beatrice State Developmental Center where she began correspondence with Marvin Graf. He returned from the Korean War, and they were married 12 days after they saw each other for the first time. Their union of 62 years produced two children: Marlene and Karla. Jeanette worked for BSDC for many years as an operator, caregiver, and pharmacy technician. She also worked as a welder at Dempsters, a seamstress at Formfit, and helped Marvin recycle lumber for his remodel projects. She and Marvin owned D & M Motel, and she managed it for 8 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, oil painting, playing cards, dancing, baking, and making candy. She and Marvin were active members of the Wymore Church of Christ where they cleaned for many years.