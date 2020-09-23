Darlene Meyer

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln. Church seating will be socially distanced and masks required. Graveside services immediately following at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Barnabas-an outreach community providing clothing and meals or The Wymore American Legion Post #25. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.