Darlene Ronnse

Darlene “Mike” Sue (Antholz) (Jarrett) Ronsse, 84, of Beatrice, formerly of Topeka, KS passed away Monday, February 1,2021 at Homestead House in Beatrice. Darlene, known by all as "Mike" since she was a youngster, was born at home on June 29, 1936 in Pawnee City to Alvin D. and Leona G. (Edie) Antholz. She grew up in Pawnee City and graduated in 1954 from Pawnee City High School. In 1956, she married Richard "Larry" Lawrence Jarrett and together they had three children -- Jud, Terri ("TJ") and Rick. They lived in Pawnee City, Falls City and then in Seneca, before they subsequently divorced in 1964. Mike lived in Seneca for several years before moving to Hiawatha, KS. On July 13, 1986, Mike married Robert "Bob" Ronsse and moved to Topeka and they were married until his death in 2018. In January of 2021, she moved to Beatrice to be closer to her daughter. Mike enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fishing, camping, trips to Lake Perry with the houseboat, garage sales and gambling at the casinos. She loved a good bargain and was always looking for the best deal! Mike also loved animals, especially horses, birds and dogs. When she was younger, Mike used to ride her favorite horse, Buster, to school. Cardinals were among her favorite birds and her constant companions throughout her life were her dogs. Mike, who was no stranger to hard work, worked at a variety of jobs over the years - sales clerk at Sears, waitress, grocery store clerk, and established and directed the Homemaker program in Seneca, among others.