Darlene Stalder

Darlene Mae Stalder

Darlene Mae (Caldwell) Stalder, 90 years of age, of Wymore passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on May 3, 1932 in Goodrich, KS to Harry and Esther (Nickell) Caldwell. Darlene graduated from Valley Center High School in Valley Center, KS in 1950. She married Robert Stalder on December 30, 1951. Darlene was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed music, singing, playing the piano and accordion, cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, quilting and especially time with her family.

Darlene is survived by her sons, Robert Stalder of Hartville, MO, Aaron Stalder, Daniel Stalder, both of Wymore; daughter, Shonti Stalder of Hartville, MO; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Caldwell of Mountain Home, AK; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on February 8, 2003; son, Edward Stalder; daughter, Janice Stalder; brothers, Kelly Caldwell, Dean Caldwell; and sister, Asenath Caldwell.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Four Mile Cemetery south of Humboldt. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.