Darold Schmidt

Darold Eugene Schmidt
Darold Eugene Schmidt, 91, died Sunday September 25, 2022, in Fairbury. He was born September 6, 1931, to Carl & Ilda (Sellenrick) Schmidt in Jansen. A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church Harbine, Darold was baptized on September 27, 1931 (Rev Ernsmeyer) and confirmed on April 2, 1944 (Rev Cholcher). Darold graduated from Plymouth High School in May 1948 and served in the National Guard. On June 7, 1953, he married Lillian Hohensee at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Together they raised two children David & Janet. A lifelong farmer, Darold was well known to friends as a kind helpful man who was active in the church and enjoyed his coffee and social time in the community. A dedicated, loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Darold is survived by his son David Schmidt of Plymouth, granddaughter Christina (Jeff) Swenson of Lincoln, step-granddaughter Jackie (Jerimiah) Nemechek of Kansas City, MO, six great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Darold was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, parents, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and great-great-grandson.
A Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church 58115 718th Road, Jansen, NE with Rev. Greg Stuckwisch officiating. The family invites friends and loved ones to a time of visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, September 30th at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials will go to Zion Lutheran for future designation. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com