Darold Schmidt

Darold Eugene Schmidt, 91, died Sunday September 25, 2022, in Fairbury. He was born September 6, 1931, to Carl & Ilda (Sellenrick) Schmidt in Jansen. A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church Harbine, Darold was baptized on September 27, 1931 (Rev Ernsmeyer) and confirmed on April 2, 1944 (Rev Cholcher). Darold graduated from Plymouth High School in May 1948 and served in the National Guard. On June 7, 1953, he married Lillian Hohensee at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Together they raised two children David & Janet. A lifelong farmer, Darold was well known to friends as a kind helpful man who was active in the church and enjoyed his coffee and social time in the community. A dedicated, loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.