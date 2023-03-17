Darrel H. Hoffman, age 83 of Beatrice passed away on March 17, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born in Hadar, Nebraska on August 24, 1939 to Herbert and Helen Hoffman. On June 19, 1971 he was united in marriage to Sandra Renken. Darrel taught science at Beatrice Public Schools for 40 years and devoted 53 years to coaching athletes in football, track, and golf. His legacy as a coach resulted in 3 individual State Track Champions in Pole Vault and 4 State Champion Lady Orange Golf Teams. In his tenure, Coach Hoffman's golf teams qualified for State in 26 of 27 years. He also coached Junior Golf. He was a member of the Nebraska Coaches Association where he was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Nebraska State Education Association and Centenary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and golf.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Sandi of Beatrice; daughters, Stacy Hoffman of Flemington, New Jersey and Katie Hoffman of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sue) Renken and Rodney (Sandi) Renken; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. A visitation will be held at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Beatrice Education Foundation and Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Additional details about Darrel's service, including any available live streams may be found at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.