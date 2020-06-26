Darrell Wilson

Darrell G. Wilson
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Father Tom Walsh officiating. Burial of his ashes will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Pickrell. A register book will be available for signatures from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Darrell's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.
