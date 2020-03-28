Darrell Wilson

Darrell G. Wilson

Darrell G. Wilson, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home on Thursday morning, March 26, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1940 at Beatrice to Raymon and Helen (Jones) Wilson. He attended Beatrice High School. Darrell served his country in the Nebraska National Guard for several years. He was employed at Beatrice Steel Tank (Hoover) from 1961 until he retired in 2007. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, American Legion Post #27, and the Beatrice Eagles Club. Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and collected model cars.

Survivors include son Stan Wilson of Beatrice; granddaughter Jessica Wilson of Beatrice; brother Larry (Edie) Wilson of Scottsbluff; brothers and sister-in-laws Mary Lou (Don) Frawley of Monte Vista, CO, Mike (Cheryl) Stromitis of North Platte, Clara Siske of Littleton, CO, Julia Skalla of Beattie, KS, John Stromitis of Beatrice, Chris “Tina” (Steven) Kennedy of Brownsville, and Wayne Houseman of Beatrice; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Katie (2019), and sister Jan Houseman (2019).

Celebration of Life services and visitation will be held at a later date at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice (because of the current pandemic situation). Burial of his ashes will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Pickrell. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Darrell's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

