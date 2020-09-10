Daryl L. Scheele
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the church's website. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to the church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.