David A. Lade
David A. Lade was born to Orvil and Margaret JoAnne (Tucker) Lade on July 23, 1955. He passed away in Morgan, UT. David graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1973. David was united in marriage to the love of his life Mary J. Laug on April 12, 1975 at St. Paul's U.C.C. (Maple Grove) rural Tecumseh. To this union two awesome, incredible sons were born Michael David and Chad Russell.
Dave drove a cement truck for Tecumseh Concrete before becoming an over the road truck driver. His career was spent driving for Bulk Carriers in Auburn, Total Transportation, Crete Carriers and JTI for Robert & Connie Brown in Lincoln. In 1991, Dave decided to purchase his own truck and leased onto JTI until they were purchased by US Express in Chattanooga, TN. Dave spent 38 years on the road and millions of miles with these companies. He was very proud of his yellow Peterbilt's that he owned through the years. David & Mary traveled many miles through the years. He was not only honored with One, but also Two & Three Million Miles of Safe Driving through his career with JTI & US Express. In 2019, Dave parked his beloved yellow Peterbilt and he and Mary started driving a truck for Schulz Transportation in Lincoln. He was delivering a load for Schulz and doing what he loved when he passed away while in his semi. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in all their sporting activities, fishing with his sons, grandkids, and the rest of his family, gardening and flowers.
He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Michael Lade (special friend Amy Hess), Waverly and Chad Lade (Sarah), Lincoln, grandchildren, Grace, Addyson, Kael, Isaac and Savannah Lade and Lakley Elaine, brothers, Steve (Mary) Lade, Douglas, Les Lade, Sterling, Ronald (Shirley) Lade and Bruce (Christy) Lade, Tecumseh, sisters, Linda (Brad) Meints, Cameron, MO, Sue (Jim) Hill, Beatrice, Pam Plager, Table Rock and Sarah (Dan) Sears, Sterling, step-brother, Mitchell Howard, Kearney, in-laws, Joyce (Roland) Sporhase, Steinauer, Nancy (Steve) Sholin, Omaha, Lyle (Tammy) Laug, Tecumseh, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandson Hayden Russell Lade, his parents, parents-in-law Clarence and Merla Laug and brother-in-law Gene Plager.
David was cremated in Utah. Part of the memorials in Dave's honor will be dedicated to Truckers Final Mile who assisted Mary, Michael and Chad with bringing David home on his FINAL MILE. Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at St. Paul's U.C.C. (Maple Grove), rural Tecumseh. Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Casual attire is suggested. Register book signing: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Inurnment will be held at a later date. www.wherrymortuary.com.