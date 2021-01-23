David A. Lade

Dave drove a cement truck for Tecumseh Concrete before becoming an over the road truck driver. His career was spent driving for Bulk Carriers in Auburn, Total Transportation, Crete Carriers and JTI for Robert & Connie Brown in Lincoln. In 1991, Dave decided to purchase his own truck and leased onto JTI until they were purchased by US Express in Chattanooga, TN. Dave spent 38 years on the road and millions of miles with these companies. He was very proud of his yellow Peterbilt's that he owned through the years. David & Mary traveled many miles through the years. He was not only honored with One, but also Two & Three Million Miles of Safe Driving through his career with JTI & US Express. In 2019, Dave parked his beloved yellow Peterbilt and he and Mary started driving a truck for Schulz Transportation in Lincoln. He was delivering a load for Schulz and doing what he loved when he passed away while in his semi. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in all their sporting activities, fishing with his sons, grandkids, and the rest of his family, gardening and flowers.