David Allen Montgomery

His entire work career was with the Nebraska Department of Health and its successor agencies (October 1974 until retirement in November 2013). His area of specialization was in the regulation of health care professions and facilities. During that time, he served with distinction on several state and national groups related to licensure of health professionals. He served as the Executive Administrator for the Nebraska State Board of Health from 1991 to 2013. In 1992-1993, he was part of the team that created the unified behavioral health regulatory system now known as Licensed Mental Health Practitioners. In 1995, he was presented at the annual conference of the National Council of State Legislatures and was an honored guest at the palace of the Governor of Puerto Rico. In 1995-1996, he was the primary representative of the Nebraska Department of Health to the Governor's team that designed and implemented the combination of five separate agencies into the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. For that service, he was named an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy. He facilitated the Governor's Task Forces of Management of Sex Offenders (2001), Health Care Issues in Nebraska's Correctional Facilities (2002) and Sex Offender Management and Treatment Services in Nebraska (2006). He served as a member of the Sign Language Interpreters' Licensing Board from 2002-2013.