David Allen Parde, 65

David Allen Parde, 65, of Beatrice, was called home to the Lord on Friday, June 16, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1957 in Beatrice to Edwin and Gertrude (Meints) Parde. David was baptized at the American Lutheran Church of Adams where he was a member until the family moved to Beatrice. On March 26, 1972, he was confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice. Dave chose this as his confirmation verse: Acts 4:12. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1975 and went on to work in various Beatrice businesses while also working full time on the family farm, raising livestock and crops.

Dave was a good man who looked out for those who needed help and was especially kind to children and animals. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved catching up with his cousins whenever possible. He also had wonderful friends he could count on. Dave loved to travel with friends whenever possible and was looking forward to the next adventure. He was never afraid to try something new and he persevered until the last. Dave was a man of many talents, skills, and interests, but these held his heart; faith, family, and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Janet (Billy) Harms of Pickrell; brother-in-law, Bill Plymale of Beatrice; nieces, Kristin (Greg) Burnett of Riley, KS, Lisa (Eric) McCubbin of Beatrice, and Erin (Joe) Gambaiana of Ashland; nephew, Jace (Joe Babeu) Harms of New Castle, CO; great-nieces and great-nephews, John and Kourtney Burnett of Independence, MO, Conner McCubbin and Morgan McCubbin of Beatrice, and Rocco and Grace Gambaiana of Ashland; great-great-nephew, Harlon Burnett; many cousins, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin J. and Gertrude C. (Meints) Parde; sister, Sandra K. Dorn Plymale; brother-in-law, Marvin Dorn; grandparents, John and Anna (Aden) Parde and Christian and Katherine (Schmidt) Meints

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 P.M. on Thursday in the chapel at the church. Interment will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.