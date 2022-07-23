David Allington

David S. Allington

David S. Allington, age 55 passed away on July 15, 2022. He was born in Beatrice on May 14, 1967 to Dennis and Sharon Kay (Wright) Allington. He was a 1985 graduate of Southern High School. David worked for Goossen Construction before starting D&D Contractors in 1994. He then worked construction on his own until his passing. He enjoyed hunting, racing, 4-wheelers, and watching MASH.

Survivors include his son, Jac Allington of Wymore; brothers, Darren Allington and wife Jennifer and Jason Allington and wife Dyan of Wymore; nieces and nephews, Parker, Preston, and Jaidyn Allington, and Kaiden, Kynley, Kasen, and Kylie Allington; Jac's grandfather, Jerry Rownd and Jac's brother, Waylon Rownd and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Kay Allington, and grandparents, Duane and Ruby Allington and Jack and Ruby Wright.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign David's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.