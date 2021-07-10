David Bartak

David S. Bartak

David S. Bartak, 64, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was born July 10, 1956 in Beatrice. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, races, and going to Czech Days.

David is survived by his loving wife, Connie; mother, Rosemary Bartak; son, Robert Bartak and significant other Ashley Alvarez; daughter, Rose Bartak and significant other Mike Armagost; daughter, Christina and husband Otes Wood; son, Michael Bartak; grandchildren, Alexis, Janessa, Leandra, Gabby, McKenzie, Tessa, Tabitha, Taylor, Jeremiah, Bryce, Chase, Blake, and Otes lll; brothers, Tony and Larry Bartak; sisters, Elizabeth Elliot and Patti (Carl) Ensor; sisters-in-law, Brenda McConnell and Joanna Schellhorn; brother-in-law, Butch Scott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bartak; father-in-law, Leland Schellhorn; mother-in-law, Darlene (Schafer) Scott; step-father-in-law, Corky Scott; brothers, Michael and Thomas Bartak; sister, Renee Edelmairer; brothers-in-law, Lyle and Lonnie Schellhorn; sisters-in-law, Debra Schellhorn and Carla Pfeifer.

A celebration of life will be held in the banquet room at 402 Sports Bar and Grill of Beatrice at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.