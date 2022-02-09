David E. "Pede" Catlin

David E. “Pede” Catlin, 65 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was born on June 26, 1956 in Beatrice to William and Mildred (Brown) Catlin. David was a 1974 graduate of Beatrice High School. On October 7, 1977, he married Lorraine Pofahl at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. Over the years, David worked for Catlin's Auto Parts & Salvage, Beatrice Scrap Processing and Beatrice Iron & Metal. He co-owned Cats Auto Supply from Oct 1987 to Sept. 2004 and presently owned The Family & Friends Event Center. David was proud to serve 24 years on The Beatrice City Council. In that time, he served twice as Council President. David was presently serving on the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine of Beatrice; sister, Janice Schinkus of Lincoln; brothers, Danny (Mary) of Beatrice and Dennis (Gail) of Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Linda Catlin and Ida Pofahl, both of Beatrice, Marilyn Jeffers of Arizona, Betty Cummings of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Rodney Cummings and Alan Pofahl, both of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Catlin; sisters, Betty Bartlett Jensen, June Decker; brother, Donald Catlin; nephew, Daryl Catlin; brothers-in-law, Maurice Decker, Mark Carmichael and Dale Bartlett; mother & father-in-law, Nina and Arthur Pofahl; sisters-in-law, Artis Weinman and Shari Pofahl; brothers-in-law, Paul Weinman and Byron Pofahl.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at West Side Baptist Church in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Closed casket visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the memorials are suggested to West Side Baptist Church or Beatrice Cemetery Association in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.