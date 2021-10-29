David Earl Roschewski

David Earl Roschewski of Beatrice, 72 years of age, passed away at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1949 in Beatrice to Earl and Viola (Ozeretny) Roschewski and attended Lewiston Consolidated Schools. David was united in marriage to Sheila Weiss on August 19, 2016. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. David enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to polka music, and his chihuahua, Zoey.

Survivors include three daughters, Leslie (Greg) Lang of Azle, TX, Kelly Mees of Beatrice, and Niki (Armand) Sprakel of Crofton; son Kevin (Denise) Mees of North Platte; 7

grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister Julie (Tim) Robertson of Durango, CO; sister-in-law Shirley Roschewski of Virginia; and nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sheila; special friend Darlene Mees; former wife Miki; sister Vickie Brown McKown; and brother Michael Roschewski.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 321 N. 10th Street, Beatrice. A family prayer will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the church. A memorial has been established to his estate with the funeral home in charge. Sign David's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.