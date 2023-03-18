Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. There will be no burial at this time. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com . Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

David was born October 21, 1965, in Tecumseh NE to Dale and Wava (Roberts) Goodenkauf. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1984. David was a past member of the Masonic Lodge in Hastings. He enjoyed teaching little league baseball. He worked in the maintenance department at Clay Center Housing Authority for 14 years, in which he developed many relationships with children through the activities that he devoted his time to. David always helped anyone in need and was overall a very happy and positive person. David had a daughter and three grandchildren that meant the world to him, and he enjoyed spending every minute he could with them.