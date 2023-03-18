David D. Goodenkauf
Hastings resident David D. Goodenkauf, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. There will be no burial at this time. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
David was born October 21, 1965, in Tecumseh NE to Dale and Wava (Roberts) Goodenkauf. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1984. David was a past member of the Masonic Lodge in Hastings. He enjoyed teaching little league baseball. He worked in the maintenance department at Clay Center Housing Authority for 14 years, in which he developed many relationships with children through the activities that he devoted his time to. David always helped anyone in need and was overall a very happy and positive person. David had a daughter and three grandchildren that meant the world to him, and he enjoyed spending every minute he could with them.
David was preceded in death by his father, Dale; sister, Dawn Goodenkauf; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include Children & Spouse: AngelaDawn & Nicholas Mangers of Hastings, Daniel See & Jen Lammey of Hastings, Thomas See of Omaha; Mother, Wava Roberts – Beatrice; Grandchildren, Skilynn Mangers, MaKenna Mangers, Kruiz Mangers, Cadence See; Significant Other, Cheri Felber of Clay Center; Cheri's Children & Spouses, Kelly & Maegan Felber, Dixie & Dale Schliep, Courtney & Nick Olsen; Cheri's Grandchildren, Kaleah Olsen, Kanton Olsen, Calie Schliep, Aisley Schliep; Aunts & Uncles, Steven Bailey, Arlene Bailey, Doug & Ellen Lauer; Nieces & Nephews, Joshua & Brea Goodenkauf, Jacierra Goodenkauf, Jessalyn Goodenkauf; Great-Niece & Great-Nephew, Ryvr Goodenkauf, Revly Goodenkauf.