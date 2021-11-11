David J. Bruce

David Jeffery Bruce, 61, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2021, in Phillips County, Kan. Born November 13, 1959, in Broken Bow, Neb. to Donald and Verla (Gubser) Bruce.

David was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He had various jobs throughout his life, including maintenance, mechanic, and most recently refuse handling. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, gems & minerals. Always the life of a party and had a way of bringing laughter to any situation. Dave: the man, the myth, the legend.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sherry Bruce (Stroud), and infant sister Julie.

Survivors include his children Sarah Bruce, Hastings, Nikki (Brett) Weber, Maggie Bruce, and Alex Bruce (Tobias Burnham), all of Lincoln; grandchildren John Sykes, Jade Seams, Camille Weber, Dutch Bruce, and Vincent Weber; brother Miles (Becky) Bruce, Fairbury; sister Vicki (Rodney) Burkey, Lincoln; former spouse and mother of his four children Roxie Bruce (Jarolimek), Hastings; former spouse Melody Bruce (Lee), Beatrice; and many more beloved family and friends.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13th at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Wearing a “say something” hat or wig is encouraged.

Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com