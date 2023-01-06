David Kelle

David Scott Kelle, 40, of Auburn, formerly of Sterling, died at CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha on January 4, 2023. He was born on June 13, 1982 at Lincoln and lived in Sterling. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 2000 and worked at Scott’s Café in Sterling. He moved to SENDS in Auburn in 1998 and worked for a time at a motel there. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He enjoyed photography, swimming, dancing, going to church, people – especially his friends at SENDS and his roommates, David and Danny.

Survivors include his father, Rick of Sterling; honorary co-parents, Jean Sailors of Falls City, Angela (Derek) Wilkinson of Table Rock, and Jason (Bethel) Adams of Sterling and special friend Amy Ensor of Tecumseh; aunts, Cheryl (Roger) Unvert of Sterling, Betty (John) Kirby of Lincoln, Deb (Ralph) Kawamoto of Lincoln; cousins, Mary Beth Rathe of Lincoln, Mark (Sue) Unvert of Sterling, Melissa (Mark) Kocour of Atchinson, KS, Marcy (Jeff) VanEngen of Sterling, Megan Unvert and fiancé Steve Wiese of Sterling, Thomas (Shelleye) Johnson of Lincoln, Dawson and Drake Wilkinson of Table Rock. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kris Kelle; grandparents, Wilke and Leona Kelle and Dick and Joyce Scott; great-grandmother, Marjorie Langholz; aunt and uncle, Jim and Barb Scott.

Memorial services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. in the Sterling Cemetery of Sterling. A memorial has been established to the Optimist Lake of Auburn with Tim and Viola Lucas in charge. Visitation will be held Sunday, noon to 8:00 p.m. at Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling in charge of arrangements.